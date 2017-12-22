Traditionally, a blockbuster franchise’s big revelations are stuffed in the films themselves. From the looks of things, Star Wars may have stuffed a potential storyline gamechanger in their official souvenir magazine. We’re venturing into a spoiler grey area so proceed with caution.
/Film has placed a spotlight on an interesting detail nestled in Star Wars Insider Magazine’s special souvenir Star Wars: The Last Jedi issue. Leading off a section placing focus on Supreme Leader Snoke (and featured in bold for additional attention-grabbing action), we’re presented with the knowledge that Snoke has trained “at least one other apprentice” other than Kylo Ren. The presentation of the news sure as sugar doesn’t feel unintentional and invites all sorts of questions of what (and who) is to come with JJ Abrams’ Episode IX.
The publication is owned by Lucasfilm, so the printing of this detail required a gatekeeper’s approval. The phrasing seems to leave the door open for more than one other apprentice and the reminder that Snoke is “highly attuned to the dark side but not a Sith” gets the speculation juices flowing. This might be a case of reading way too heavily into things too and that’s perfectly alright. Half the fun is obsessing over theories, ideas and paths for the franchise. Y’know, provided you can be cool with those things potentially not coming true.
Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2019.
Great. More new characters. Welp, say goodbye to Chewie. Gotta off him to make room for another new character no one cares about like they’ve done with Han and Luke.
If you couldn’t tell by now, the only culling being done is of the obnoxious “fans” who obstinately cling to the rigid personal vision of Star Wars in their facile minds.
This article inadvertantly brings up an interesting question. How well is ancillary lore going to fair in the post-TLJ Star Wars universe?
Keep in mind that this is the same magazine who decided that the woman standing next to the codebreaker is another codebreaker who is pretending to be in love with him so she can study him and usurp him as the best codebreaker in the galaxy.
My point is, they will make up any shit just to fill those pages.