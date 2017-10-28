NETFLIX

It was one of the few blockbusters from 1984 not referenced in season two of Stranger Things, but it’s a near-certainty that Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max saw Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in its opening weekend. The sequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark was a massive hit, and darker than the original. Not unlike the sophomore season of Netflix’s break-out hit. Where Temple of Doom had child slavery, Stranger Things has Will being infected by the shadow monster, Eleven teaming up with a band of murderous “MTV punks,” and Joyce’s warmhearted boyfriend getting killed by a “Demodog,” among other, let’s say, “setbacks” to befall the residents of Hawkins, Indiana.

But everything returned to normal in the finale. Or did it? [evil laugh]

After closing the gate, defeating the shadow monster (Mind Flayer), and shutting down Hawkins Lab, Lucas and Max and Mike and Eleven (!) finally kissed at the Snow Ball; Dustin and Will danced with Nancy and a girl who’s a little too into the “Zombie Boy” thing, respectively; and even Hopper and Joyce found comfort in each other. Of course, the warm and fuzzy feelings were short-lived, because unbeknownst to them (and to paraphrase Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”), something evil’s lurking from the Upside Down.