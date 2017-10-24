The ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Called ‘Ghostbusters’ For A Big Season 2 Favor

#Stranger Things #Ghostbusters
10.24.17 2 hours ago

Netflix

Who you gonna call? Dan Aykroyd, apparently.

Much of the marketing for Stranger Things season two has revolved around the Hawkins boys — Dustin, Mike, Lucas, and Will — dressed up as Venkman, Ray, Egon, and Winston. (You just know Mr. Clarke fancies himself a Louis Tully type.) The season begins on Halloween 1984, four months after the comedy came out, so it makes sense that four nerdy pre-teens would put on the proton packs to go trick-or-treating. But behind the scenes, it wasn’t that easy: the Duffer brothers, Ross and Matt, had to call Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman and writer/star Dan Aykroyd for permission to use the outfits.

“We got to talk to Ivan Reitman on the phone because he and Dan Aykroyd had to approve it,” Matt Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “[Reitman] said it was flattering. He read the scripts. He had seen the first season or at least had heard of it or pretended like he had. But they were really into being part of the show. Then they sent us all these Ghostbusters toys at the end of the shoot. That’s one of my top 5 most worn-out VHS tapes.”

If Stranger Things runs another three seasons, as expected, viewers can look forward to seeing Eleven in the most popular Halloween costume of 1988: Captain Tom Everett from Caddyshack II.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Ghostbusters
TAGSGHOSTBUSTERSStranger Things

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP