‘Supergirl’ Finds A Distant Sun On This Week’s Geeky TV

Last week on Supergirl, Kara had an exceptionally awkward dinner with her boyfriend’s parents after learning he was a prince, while the other shoe finally dropped with Winn’s alien girlfriend. And, after a slight musical diversion last week, Kara is officially back on her Earth, just in time for somebody to take a hit out on her.

We have to ask: Isn’t taking a contract on Supergirl is pretty much asking for a merciless beating? And that if you’re really lucky it won’t be Alex Danvers, who we’ve firmly established will go full Streebeck on you? That’s not even getting into her cousin, who has a decade long record of beatings, and her boss, the Martian Manhunter, who similarly will beat you senseless. At this rate Jimmy and Winn could probably send most contestants packing before they even got to Alex. let alone anybody with superpowers.

Anyway, in the meantime, Mon-El will try to explain to his parents (Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo, both of whom are loving this) that he’d rather be a bartender on Earth than a prince on a ruined planet. We’re sure that will go well. We’ll find out what happens when Mon-El meets the parents and… tries to punch his girlfriend? Dude, not cool. We’ll watch Mon-El get trashed at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?