The Best DC Show Casting Gags

‘Supergirl’ Finds A Distant Sun On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Comics #Supergirl
03.27.17 2 hours ago 88 Comments

Last week on Supergirl, Kara had an exceptionally awkward dinner with her boyfriend’s parents after learning he was a prince, while the other shoe finally dropped with Winn’s alien girlfriend. And, after a slight musical diversion last week, Kara is officially back on her Earth, just in time for somebody to take a hit out on her.

We have to ask: Isn’t taking a contract on Supergirl is pretty much asking for a merciless beating? And that if you’re really lucky it won’t be Alex Danvers, who we’ve firmly established will go full Streebeck on you? That’s not even getting into her cousin, who has a decade long record of beatings, and her boss, the Martian Manhunter, who similarly will beat you senseless. At this rate Jimmy and Winn could probably send most contestants packing before they even got to Alex. let alone anybody with superpowers.

Anyway, in the meantime, Mon-El will try to explain to his parents (Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo, both of whom are loving this) that he’d rather be a bartender on Earth than a prince on a ruined planet. We’re sure that will go well. We’ll find out what happens when Mon-El meets the parents and… tries to punch his girlfriend? Dude, not cool. We’ll watch Mon-El get trashed at 8pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comics#Supergirl
TAGSComicsDC COMICSliveblogsSupergirl
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP