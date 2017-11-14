‘Supergirl’ Regroups On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Supergirl #DC Comics
11.13.17 33 mins ago

Supergirl has been tough on pretty much everybody this season. Kara had to get over Mon-El thanks to a psychic villain. Maggie just saw her first real relationship crash and burn. The Danvers sisters really just need to unplug, and where better to do that than Midvale, which looks suspiciously like both the forests outside Central City and the recently exploded Lian Yu?

OK, so they’re indulging in a little location recycling, but the premise of this episode is a change of pace. Kara and Alex flash back to their teenage years, where Kara first uncovers her abilities and Maggie begins to realize she’s not like the other girls. It’s a good point to linger on, for any number of reasons, but the biggest is that we just don’t know that much about how Alex and her adopted sister formed the strong bond that defines the show. We’ve seen a few bits here and there, but this seems concerned almost entirely with it.

So that’ll answer a few questions, and give the ladies a break before Reign pretty much trashes the entire joint, since we all know that’s coming. We’ll see how this sisterhood formed tonight at 8pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Supergirl#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADSupergirl

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP