‘The Flash’ Gets Stretchy On This Week’s Geeky TV

This week on The Flash, they roll out a new superhero. Well, ish. Ralph Dibny has always been a bit, ah, flawed as a hero, and tonight he crosses over to the TV realm as a criminal who is stuck trying to reform himself. Although, to be fair, he’s more Plastic Man than Elongated Man, as Dibny was a detective with superpowers, and this guy appears to be more a petty criminal being handed a second chance. Which he’s going to need, since Danny freakin’ Trejo is this week’s bad guy, Breacher, the father of Gypsy who’s spectacularly unimpressed with Cisco. To the point of violence. We’ll see how that goes tonight at 8pm ET on the CW.

Meanwhile, in the goofier side of the CW DCU:

Legends of Tomorrow goes theme-appropriate with a Halloween episode that riffs on the amusing CGI the show uses to show tiny little Ray. Of course, a kid (in this case a younger Ray) thinks he’s an action figure. Of course, this kid also keeps a hungry monster under his bed, showing Ray’s love of science and total lack of safety features well predates his strapping himself into an Iron Man suit and going vigilante. We’ll find out if the team can save young, dumb Ray tonight at 9pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?