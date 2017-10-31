‘The Flash’ Gets Stretchy On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Legends of Tomorrow #The Flash #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
10.31.17 8 Comments

This week on The Flash, they roll out a new superhero. Well, ish. Ralph Dibny has always been a bit, ah, flawed as a hero, and tonight he crosses over to the TV realm as a criminal who is stuck trying to reform himself. Although, to be fair, he’s more Plastic Man than Elongated Man, as Dibny was a detective with superpowers, and this guy appears to be more a petty criminal being handed a second chance. Which he’s going to need, since Danny freakin’ Trejo is this week’s bad guy, Breacher, the father of Gypsy who’s spectacularly unimpressed with Cisco. To the point of violence. We’ll see how that goes tonight at 8pm ET on the CW.

Meanwhile, in the goofier side of the CW DCU:

Legends of Tomorrow goes theme-appropriate with a Halloween episode that riffs on the amusing CGI the show uses to show tiny little Ray. Of course, a kid (in this case a younger Ray) thinks he’s an action figure. Of course, this kid also keeps a hungry monster under his bed, showing Ray’s love of science and total lack of safety features well predates his strapping himself into an Iron Man suit and going vigilante. We’ll find out if the team can save young, dumb Ray tonight at 9pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Legends of Tomorrow#The Flash#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSlegends of tomorrowOPEN DISCUSSION THREADThe Flash

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP