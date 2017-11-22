‘The Flash’ Is Philosophy In Motion On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on The Flash, we met the Council of Ricks, er, Wells and the season’s big bad was found and confronted. And he is a… middle-aged man who needs a wheelchair! So why is he sending Samuroids against the Flash?

That’s what this episode is all about, explaining DeVoe’s villainy, which is probably a big butt and a smile, which doesn’t seem like it needs 40 minutes to explain, but hey, you do you, Flash. Oh, also, Barry and Iris’ wedding is rapidly approaching and that is going absolutely smoothly, as anybody who’s gotten married knows. We’ll see how much trouble Barry’s in with the missus tonight at 8 pm EST on the CW.

Meanwhile, over in the timestream…

The Legends Of Tomorrow saved both Helen of Troy and the internet, so, in need of a vacation, they wind up getting stuck in the middle of the Vietnam War. It turns out that a certain large, angry psychic gorilla has been dumped in the middle of the conflict, and is constructively expressing his feelings with violence. Really, it’s a Grodd rescue mission, since psychic powers don’t really work on Hueys with machine guns and Agent Orange. We’ll see if Grodd calls the Legends errand boys sent by grocery clerks to collect a bill tonight at 9 pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?