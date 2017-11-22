‘The Flash’ Is Philosophy In Motion On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Legends of Tomorrow #The Flash #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
11.21.17

Last week on The Flash, we met the Council of Ricks, er, Wells and the season’s big bad was found and confronted. And he is a… middle-aged man who needs a wheelchair! So why is he sending Samuroids against the Flash?

That’s what this episode is all about, explaining DeVoe’s villainy, which is probably a big butt and a smile, which doesn’t seem like it needs 40 minutes to explain, but hey, you do you, Flash. Oh, also, Barry and Iris’ wedding is rapidly approaching and that is going absolutely smoothly, as anybody who’s gotten married knows. We’ll see how much trouble Barry’s in with the missus tonight at 8 pm EST on the CW.

Meanwhile, over in the timestream…

The Legends Of Tomorrow saved both Helen of Troy and the internet, so, in need of a vacation, they wind up getting stuck in the middle of the Vietnam War. It turns out that a certain large, angry psychic gorilla has been dumped in the middle of the conflict, and is constructively expressing his feelings with violence. Really, it’s a Grodd rescue mission, since psychic powers don’t really work on Hueys with machine guns and Agent Orange. We’ll see if Grodd calls the Legends errand boys sent by grocery clerks to collect a bill tonight at 9 pm EST on the CW. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Legends of Tomorrow#The Flash#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSlegends of tomorrowOPEN DISCUSSION THREADThe Flash

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP