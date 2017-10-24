‘The Flash’ Has No Luck On This Week’s Geeky TV

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last week on The Flash, Barry lost a fight to his own pants. This week, he has to fight a human pratfall generator. So we’re guessing the writer’s room heard all the complaints that the last season was a little too grim?

In this case, the human pratfall generator is named Becky, and she’s really more of a luck vampire. She eats your good luck, and while everybody slips on banana peels and falls face first into cakes, she wins the lottery. Which seems harmless until babies and nailguns get involved. We’ll see how dangerous bad luck is tonight at 8 pm ET on the CW.

Meanwhile, over on Doctor Wh-er, Legends of Tomorrow:

Yes, there’s a hacktivist on the show now. In this case, she’s bait for a time-traveling assassin, because apparently, those are a dime a dozen. Man, the Time Masters really sucked at their jobs. Anyway, unsurprisingly, this goes haywire, and now the Legends have to deal with a technological supervillain and the dopes at the Time Council who want to put them in jail. So pretty much a standard day at the office for these guys, only with fewer dinosaurs. We’ll see just how they handle this time kerfluffle at 9pm ET on the CW. Join us, won’t you?