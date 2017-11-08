Getty Image

Suicide Squad 2 has probably found its writer and director in Warrior and The Accountant‘s Gavin O’Connor (bullet dodged, if true), and we may know more about the plot. The squad’s next mission reportedly hinges on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s Black Adam, who’s supposed to be introduced into the DCEU separate from the Shazam movie starring Zachary Levi (Chuck) and Disney star Asher Angel as Shazam and Billy Batson, respectively.

According to The Wrap, two studio insiders told them Suicide Squad 2 will see the squad “tasked with tracking down a weapon of mass destruction. That weapon? Black Adam [The Rock] himself.” The Rock may have been hinting at this back in May when he told Fandango, “We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.”

It may seem like he’d be too busy for the planned production start of next October — considering he’s already lined up for a Fast and Furious spin-off with Jason Statham, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and possibly another season of Ballers (get on that, Elizabeth Warren) — but the two insiders told The Wrap Johnson’s role won’t take long to shoot.

Back when David Ayer was still thinking about directing the sequel, he wanted to hinge the plot on most of the squad chasing down Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). Having Harley stay with the squad and adding The Rock as a foil definitely sounds like a more potentially entertaining sequel, even if it does mean we don’t get to make as many jokes about Jared Leto’s edgelord Joker (we still will). Anyway, if The Rock is willing to play the part, IT DOESN’T MATTER what plot they were considering before.

