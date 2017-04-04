Actors You Had No Idea Were In Star Trek

'The Walking Dead' Star Andrew Lincoln Is Ready For His 'Star Trek' Cameo And We Have Suggestions

04.04.17

AMC/CBS

Warning: Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7 finale inside.

After dancing around the subject for months, CBS was finally able to announce that Sonequa Martin-Green is playing the lead character on the CBS reboot of Star Trek. The actress, best known for her role as Sasha on AMC’s The Walking Dead will play First Officer Michael Burnham on Star Trek: Discovery. But just because Martin-Green is switching networks, doesn’t mean her former co-stars are giving her up for good.

Speaking to Variety recently, Andrew Lincoln indicated he’d be up for a reunion, even if it involved sitting in the CBS Star Trek make-up chair for hours.

“[Sonequa Martin-Green is] a very impressive woman. She will be leading that starship with the same class and fortitude. That is going to be one happy spaceship. I’d love to beam myself up at some point in some kind of Greg Nicotero special effects makeup.”

Of course, Lincoln’s schedule is pretty full, what with The Walking Dead being picked up for another season. But should the actor be able to get away for an afternoon, there are plenty of prosthetic and make-up heavy aliens he could represent on Star Trek: Discovery. With over five decades in the can, there are dozens of classic species the new show could torture Lincoln with.

