The ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Comic-Con Trailer Has Marvel Fans Flipping Out

07.22.17 12 mins ago

Marvel/Disney

The battle between gods is on in the new Thor: Ragnarok trailer and the thumping synths that backs the non-stop action and never-ending cameos has Marvel fans pumping their fists in unison, from San Diego to Spain. Marvel’s Comic-Con panel went took no prisoners this year.

Rightfully, fans are flipping out over the trailer. We’ve got some good stuff out of SDCC so far this year (like the Stranger Things season two trailer and Westworld‘s bloody new teaser), but according to our boots on the ground, Hall H was shaking when Thor was on screen, and the enthusiasm echoed throughout the Twitterverse, all the way through the galaxy and probably to whatever Asgard has for a social media presence.

Oh yeah, and Hulk talks.

And not only is Loki back in the picture, but a host of new characters take up in the battle that should lead almost directly to the Infinity War. It almost feels like the bridging of the gap between the Guardians of the Galaxy, the new Avengers movie, and the final phase of the MCU as we know it.

