Marvel

Filmmaker and supernaturally handsome gentleman Taika Waititi has learned a lot about what not to do from subpar superhero movies. After all, he has a bit of first-hand experience thanks to the 2011 DC wreck Green Lantern.

Waititi is helming the upcoming Marvel buddy picture Thor: Ragnarok and speaking with ComicBook he addressed his time as an actor on the set of Green Lantern. Waititi is very polite in explaining how he’s a different brand of director than the helmer of the Ryan Reynolds fronted picture.

“When I was in [Green Lantern], I was just determined to try and do a good job with the job I was doing there,” he explained. “I spent a long time just sitting around on set, and so I’d watch a lot of how Martin [Campbell] would run things. And he’s a great – he runs a set very, very well and very efficient. But [it’s] very different to the way I do things.”

According to Waititi, it wasn’t Green Lantern that served as his cautionary tale.

“I think I probably learned more watching a lot of other superhero movies, and a lot of big studio films,” he said. “I started realizing, ‘Oh I think I know what’s going wrong with these films.’”

One of the things wrong with crummy superhero films? Not enough Fraggle Rock based promotional content. At least in my view and apparently Waititi’s too.