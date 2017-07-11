Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Studios has a lot on their plate in the next few years. The company will be expanding its cinematic universe to Wakanda in Black Panther, introducing Captain Marvel, and wrapping up the Avengers storyline in Infinity War. Somewhere in the midst of all this will be Ant-Man and the Wasp, the sequel to the 2015 film Ant-Man. I say “somewhere” because while the official release date is July 6, 2018, as of this writing the film isn’t even on Marvel’s official list of upcoming MCU projects. But Evangeline Lilly has been all over Instagram with her #WaspWorkout, so we know principal photography will soon be under way, if it hasn’t begun already.

And now it looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp will be getting some love at the D23 Disney Expo later this week. This photograph, posted by Marvel Studios Visual Development Supervisor and Concept Artist Andy Park, is the first official look fans have of what Hope van Dyne’s Wasp suit will look like.

#D23 1st glimpse at Wasp #AntManandtheWasp I LOVED concept designing & painting her! I'm there Fri at MarvelStudios booth. Who's going? pic.twitter.com/7SooZzF6gA — Andy Park (@andyparkart) July 11, 2017

For the most part, the design is familiar to anyone who sat through the Ant-Man credits. During the mid-credits sequence, Hank Pym reveals to his daughter Hope that he upgraded her mother’s old Wasp costume for the 21st century. It was a bittersweet moment both for Hope and fans of The Wasp. Hope spent her entire life trying to convince her father to let her be a superhero and it’s only now that he sees her value. For the audience, seeing Avengers founding member Janet van Dyne aka The Wasp glossed over was off-putting to say the least. But at least Wasp would finally get her moment in the sun, even if she has to share that moment with Ant-Man. As for the costume? It looked pretty sweet.

You can see the design hasn’t changed much from the mid-credits tease to the final version. The main difference is Wasp will now have sleeves, which is good since flying at fast speeds would hurt like crazy on bare flesh. Other cosmetic changes include reshaping the golden “V” on her costume and adding a collar to connect to the helmet to the rest of the suit. Don’t get too attached though, since Marvel has a tendency to tweak costumes for every film. Whatever Wasp wears in Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t necessarily what she’ll wear should she join a team for a crossover event.

