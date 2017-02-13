‘Watchmen’ Is Joining Superman And Batman In The DC Comics Universe

Caped Crusader Saves Kids From Scary Clowns

One of the big mysteries of DC Comics‘ big reboot event Rebirth is what, exactly, the Watchmen have to do with the whole thing. One of the dangling plot threads in the reboot was that Batman found, wedged in the wall of the cave, a certain button with some “bean juice” on it, and that the original ginger Wally West was removed from time by, supposedly, Doctor Manhattan. Well, in April, we’re going to find out just what the Watchmen have to do with all this.

Watchmen, of course, is Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal ’80s superhero story about a set of optimistic ’60s heroes slamming smack into the crime, blight and moral darkness of the 1980s. It’s also been one of DC’s top selling graphic novels ever since it first arrived. But DC has been, with one or two exceptions, fairly strict about keeping Night Owl, Rorschach, and the rest of the gang firmly away from its superheroes. But, come April, Batman, written by Tom King and drawn by Jason Fabok, and The Flash, written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Howard Porter, will answer it with the crossover The Button, crossing issues #21 and #22 in both books. We assume there will be a Bat-beating for everybody, but especially the Comedian. That guy was really a jerk. We’ll find out in April. In the meantime, DC’s sent along some neat GIFs of the covers, including a hint that Reverse-Flash might be involved. Or, at least, really wishes he wasn’t:

(via DC Comics)

