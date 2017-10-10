What’s A Porg? The Internet Reacts To The New ‘Star Wars’ Adorableness

There’s a lot to unpack from the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Is Rey going to the Dark Side? Is Kylo Ren experiencing a change in heart? But, above all and most importantly, What the heck is this thing?
Chewie’s little buddy there is a porg he’s apparently adopted. We’ve talked about porgs before: They’re native to Ach-To, the planet Luke is hiding out on at the start of The Last Jedi. Their babies are called “porglets.” And BB-8 is really not a fan, for reasons well beyond competition in the cuteness department. Yes, you are going to see these little guys everywhere this Christmas. They’re the new BB-8. Or Ewoks, without the disturbing tendency to eat the flesh of humans.
As you might expect, porgs waddled away with the show after the trailer dropped, however:
On the bright side if you’re an adorable droid, that’s really the only moment porgs turn up in the trailer, and it doesn’t appear at this point like they’ll have Ewok or Jar-Jar levels of involvement in the plot. We’ll see more of them December 15th, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters.
