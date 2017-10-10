What’s A Porg? The Internet Reacts To The New ‘Star Wars’ Adorableness

Lucasfilm

There’s a lot to unpack from the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Is Rey going to the Dark Side? Is Kylo Ren experiencing a change in heart? But, above all and most importantly, What the heck is this thing?

Chewie’s little buddy there is a porg he’s apparently adopted. We’ve talked about porgs before: They’re native to Ach-To, the planet Luke is hiding out on at the start of The Last Jedi. Their babies are called “porglets.” And BB-8 is really not a fan, for reasons well beyond competition in the cuteness department. Yes, you are going to see these little guys everywhere this Christmas. They’re the new BB-8. Or Ewoks, without the disturbing tendency to eat the flesh of humans.

As you might expect, porgs waddled away with the show after the trailer dropped, however:

.@rianjohnson @HamillHimself Um..not saying its plagiarism, just a little weird the Porg asks Chewbacca if gay people care about John Oliver — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 10, 2017

Here’s Bea as a porg, #BeaADay3 124/365 from my daily Bea Arthur art project #StarWarsTheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/ZbUmd7oEDv — Mike Deni-gorgon (@mikd33) October 10, 2017

Meme Market Wrap-up: BUY: Porg HOLD: Homeboy can get it SELL: Szechuan sauce — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) October 10, 2017

I want the new Benedict Cumberbatch in Star Wars™ rumours this time around to be he did the mocap for the Porg. pic.twitter.com/ilXKFJqdnH — Cumberbuddy (@Cumberbuddy) October 10, 2017

Porg Some Sugar On Me pic.twitter.com/zM0gMfq87u — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) October 10, 2017

I'm okay with the #Porg but lol pic.twitter.com/mmyR28LakJ — Mark Hunter Photo (@chimairamark) October 10, 2017

I still say one Ewok could take one porg but 100 porgs could take 100 Ewoks — Not deGrasse Tyson (@DrNeilTyson) October 10, 2017

On the bright side if you’re an adorable droid, that’s really the only moment porgs turn up in the trailer, and it doesn’t appear at this point like they’ll have Ewok or Jar-Jar levels of involvement in the plot. We’ll see more of them December 15th, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters.