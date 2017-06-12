Zack Snyder’s Cameo In ‘Wonder Woman’ Was Right In Front Of Our Faces

Way back in the halcyon days of March 2016, Zack Snyder hinted he’d have a cameo in Wonder Woman as a World War I soldier, and he even shared a photo of himself in uniform. Now we know where the Batman V Superman director appeared, and it’s enough to make you slap your forehead and yell “D’oh!”
A set photo we can’t embed shows Snyder standing in the background as Gal Gadot and other castmembers pose for a picture. Specifically this daguerrotype:
Hey, did you ever see that movie with the blurry guy in the background? Yeah, all of those. They were all me. When you’re naturally blurry they come knocking at your door…