Zack Snyder’s Cameo In ‘Wonder Woman’ Was Right In Front Of Our Faces

Way back in the halcyon days of March 2016, Zack Snyder hinted he’d have a cameo in Wonder Woman as a World War I soldier, and he even shared a photo of himself in uniform. Now we know where the Batman V Superman director appeared, and it’s enough to make you slap your forehead and yell “D’oh!”

A set photo we can’t embed shows Snyder standing in the background as Gal Gadot and other castmembers pose for a picture. Specifically this daguerrotype: