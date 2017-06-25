Gal Gadot Wasn’t The Only Demigod Running Around In ‘Wonder Woman’

Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is an immense success for Warner Bros, elevating Patty Jenkins and women directors to blockbuster levels while also setting a successful tone for the DCEU following some critical stumbles with Suicide Squad and Batman V Superman. It hits most of the right marks for fans and proves a lot of people wrong. It also made believers out of many others.

Representation is one of the key points you hear fans praising Wonder Woman for, giving theatergoers a strong female lead in comic films and a few others too. Take Chief for example, the Native American who aids Diana and Steve Trevor with their adventure in France and appears in that photograph we first glimpsed in Batman V Superman.

There was some speculation early on that Chief was the DCEU introduction to Apache Chief from the old Superfriends cartoon series, but it turns out the backstory for the character is far more interesting. According to a review over at Indian Country Today, we find out that Eugene Brave Rock had some control in how his character would look and act, but he also had some great story elements that places him on some similar footing to Wonder Woman: