Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

The Next ‘X-Men’ Film Will Reportedly Tackle Dark Phoenix With A Familiar Director

Managing Editor, Trending
02.22.17

Fox

There’s a good chance we’re going to get another X-Men film in the near future, no matter what rumors are swirling about the franchise. It’s a proven box-office success for Fox, even if the critical successes are a little more spread out. Logan is about to hit theaters and rumors were already swirling about a mystery post-credits scene that might tie into another film — minus Hugh Jackman, obviously. But there’s another rumor for the series involving long-running X-Men movie force Simon Kinberg.

Kinberg reportedly tried to help salvage Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four for Fox but hasn’t officially sat in the director’s chair for is own film yet. That could change with the next X-Men film according to Collider, with the mutants getting a second chance to take on a classic storyline:

After talking to multiple sources, I can report that writer/producer Simon Kinberg is looking to make his directorial debut with the next X-Men movie and he’s already written the screenplay. From what I hear, it does focus on the Dark Phoenix storyline and it’s now up to the studio if they’ll use his script and if he’ll get to direct it. At this point, I don’t have any information about casting beyond Sophie Turner.

TAGSLOGANSIMON KINBERGX-MENX-MEN: APOCALYPSE
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP