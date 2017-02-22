Fox

There’s a good chance we’re going to get another X-Men film in the near future, no matter what rumors are swirling about the franchise. It’s a proven box-office success for Fox, even if the critical successes are a little more spread out. Logan is about to hit theaters and rumors were already swirling about a mystery post-credits scene that might tie into another film — minus Hugh Jackman, obviously. But there’s another rumor for the series involving long-running X-Men movie force Simon Kinberg.

Kinberg reportedly tried to help salvage Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four for Fox but hasn’t officially sat in the director’s chair for is own film yet. That could change with the next X-Men film according to Collider, with the mutants getting a second chance to take on a classic storyline: