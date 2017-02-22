There’s a good chance we’re going to get another X-Men film in the near future, no matter what rumors are swirling about the franchise. It’s a proven box-office success for Fox, even if the critical successes are a little more spread out. Logan is about to hit theaters and rumors were already swirling about a mystery post-credits scene that might tie into another film — minus Hugh Jackman, obviously. But there’s another rumor for the series involving long-running X-Men movie force Simon Kinberg.
Kinberg reportedly tried to help salvage Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four for Fox but hasn’t officially sat in the director’s chair for is own film yet. That could change with the next X-Men film according to Collider, with the mutants getting a second chance to take on a classic storyline:
After talking to multiple sources, I can report that writer/producer Simon Kinberg is looking to make his directorial debut with the next X-Men movie and he’s already written the screenplay. From what I hear, it does focus on the Dark Phoenix storyline and it’s now up to the studio if they’ll use his script and if he’ll get to direct it. At this point, I don’t have any information about casting beyond Sophie Turner.
Join The Discussion: Log In With