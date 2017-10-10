You can hate the NRA all you want. You can loathe their tactics, reject their worldview, or despise their manipulation of the rural poor. You can mock their frontman, Wayne LaPierre, for behaving like a grotesque movie villain, or rage at their refusal to even talk about mass shootings until mass shooting fury has simmered. But you must admit this one thing: They are fucking effective.
Never since the heyday of the American Mafia has an organization with so few confirmed members wielded such tremendous power. But the NRA isn’t trigger happy Tommy from Goodfellas, flying off the handle and whacking everyone who crosses them. They aren’t even Al Capone — the real or Untouchables version — fearless, thanks to superior muscle. Instead, they wield political influence like Vito Corleone in The Godfather, with a series of shadowy gambits, precisely calculated for maximum return. They play the long game when everyone else moves in fits and starts, and their patience benefits them greatly.
For decades now, the NRA has gaslighted a nation — convincing voters that the problem isn’t guns and that they’re silly for ever thinking so. They’ve done this while claiming roughly five million members in a country of 325 million. That’s barely 1.5% of the populace leading the fight against gun safety legislation in a nation where 55% of voting age adults support stricter gun laws. If you were writing a script about La Cosa Nostra and endowed them with NRA-level power, no one would believe you. You’d have to scale it back for the sake of realism. Because LaPierre and his cohorts win more than DJ Khaled. They’re literally no joke — too successful to be satire; too proficient to be parodied.
But can they be imitated? Might the oft-thwarted opposition steal the NRA’s hyper-focused game plan, co-opt it, and flip it? What would it take to build an anti-NRA?
1. CREATE PINCH POINTS
Every time there’s an active shooter, we’re reminded just how many House and Senate campaigns have accepted NRA super-pac money while wishing “thoughts and prayers” to victims. And it’s a lot. But the direct cash influx isn’t particularly significant. Here’s the total list of senators and congresspeople who accepted more than $9,000 in campaign contributions in 2016:
- Blunt, Roy (R-MO) Senate $11,900
- Comstock, Barbara (R-VA) House $10,400
- Burr, Richard (R-NC) Senate $9,900
- Coffman, Mike (R-CO) House $9,900
- Grassley, Chuck (R-IA) Senate $9,900
- Guinta, Frank (R-NH) House $9,900
- Hardy, Cresent (R-NV) House $9,900
- Hurd, Will (R-TX) House $9,900
- Katko, John (R-NY) House $9,900
- Mills, Stewart (R-MN) House $9,900
- Paul, Rand (R-KY) Senate $9,900
- Poliquin, Bruce (R-ME) House $9,900
- Portman, Rob (R-OH) Senate $9,900
- Rubio, Marco (R-FL) Senate $9,900
- Zeldin, Lee (R-NY) House $9,900
15 people. And for selling their souls, they’d theoretically be able to buy a 2013 hatchback with a clean title and 95K miles. But that’s not the point to the NRA. Their expertise is making themselves the deciding factor between candidates getting elected or not. They create pinch points and exploit the hell out of them.
As an organization, the NRA ranks 460 of 18,591 in direct contributions. In 2016, they gave $1,090,200 total, mostly parceled out in small chunks, as you can see above. Where the NRA really puts their cash is in “outside spending” — expenditures and electioneering that they can control themselves without candidate oversight (these are the “non-candidate endorsed” messages you see near the end of particularly ugly campaigns). In that category, the NRA gave a whopping $54,398,558 (including $30 million to support Donald Trump).
Now check this: The NRA-backed candidate won four of the five Senate races and three out of five House races that the NRA put money behind. They also won the presidency.
While candidates might relish the ability to distance themselves from the NRA’s aggressive messaging, they also recognize that they need this back-alley brawler on their side. The NRA knows the candidates know this, so they turn the screws (because the votes are the point here, not the dollars). Since Newtown, when the gun debate really caught fire, the organization has been unafraid to crush longtime supporters who step out of line. They’ll even oppose incumbent allies by backing new candidates who fit their needs better. The message in all of this is very clear: Push back and we will ditch you; defy us and we will ruin you.
The anti-NRA could replicate this, but it’s a scary technique for liberals and leftists to fathom. It means opposing semi-aligned candidates without an iota of guilt. It means being laser focused on “One Big Idea,” rather than putting things into context within the political landscape. It may not be the best strategy for the country, but boy has it ever worked for the NRA.
Y’all bitch about NRA spending contributions to politicians but don’t look at the figures compared to other organizations. The NRA has spent 3.5 million since 1998. That’s roughly 190k a year spread out, while Planned Parenthood spent 38mil in the same way via contributions just LAST YEAR.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go get this chick an abortion and buy myself a nice gun in celebration.
This article minimizes spending. If it came across that I was focused on spending, that’s either my poor writing or your quick reading.
Now im confused by you both. Where does the $54 million dollars in political contributions you cite come into either of your positions?
Wouldn’t MADD be a good organization to model after? No one can argue on behalf of drunk driving just as no one can argue on behalf of gun attacks. Minimizing both involves giving up some elements of individual choice/civil liberties, but they are understandable in order to minimize damage. In reality MADD has become an alcohol regulation organization that is difficult to make a moral argument against.
Of course there are legal issues, 21st Amendment v. 2d Amendment, but it seems as if their tactics should be observed
There was/ is a MAAD for gun violence. It seems to have been associated with the Nanny State
Free ad idea – follow a right wing protestor, from picketing a Planned parenthood, to an all/blue lives matter protest, to talking about/reacting to a mass shooting with a blase attitude, defending guns, then a smash stamp FUCKING HYPOCRITE over his face.
Many have tried. All have failed.
Even Bloomberg’s millions cannot buy support.
So many mayors from his Mayors Against Illegal Guns have been convicted of corruption the organization has become a joke.
At the NRA Annual Meeting there are over 80,000 NRA members.
Everytown/MomsDemand had, even after handing out t-shirts to the homeless, less than 100.
Politicians tout their NRA ‘A’ rating because the voters care. They want that ‘A’ rating. The antis attempt to shame with that is useless.
Despite having the media in their back pocket, they still accomplish nothing. Despite having Hollywood sycophants shedding tears in public, people see it for the shameless emotional posturing it is.
Gun control advocates are seen to be aligned with the progressive liberal left that constantly condemn the stupid rednecks in their fly-over states. This will continue to hamper them for the foreseeable future. And they will never understand why.
Here’s the thing: you can rally a massive number of people with the cry of “2nd Amendment!” and “They’re trying to take your guns away!”
You *can’t* rally people with a blanket cry of “All guns are bad!” — there’s too many variables inside there that divide people.
That’s why the NRA is good. Simple words for simple people.
I agree. I think there are other rallying cries, if the anti-NRA wanted them. More moderate but equally forceful cries.
” Leftists are the side that writes thinkpieces about thinkpieces about thinkpieces — drilling deeper into the minutiae of widely shared liberal ideology (and further, as the right might say, up their own asses).”
I’d have to agree as I read this head up it’s own ass think piece from a leftist.
Here we have a clear understanding of guns and gun ownership-
” Or maybe something saucier, like: “Want to learn how to handle a weapon in order to compensate? Take a fencing class! Don’t worry, the metaphor of ‘poking things with my sword’ is just as on the nose as ‘shooting things with my gun’.”
But hey, at least this trash was posted on Uproxx today – [uproxx.com]
@Steve Bramucci- I enjoy a lot of your work but pieces like this and your proposed auto ban make it impossible to come to the table with you on the subject of guns.
This piece has no ideology. Where do I show my colors. My interest was simply in creaking down what the NRA does. Do you deny what they do? Also, as for my dick comments: 1) they were a joke, 2) the NRA preys on fears and insecurities all the time, saying that the anti-NRA would do the same thing isn’t outside the scope of this piece.