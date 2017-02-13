Inclusivity-Themed Commercials From Across The Globe

This ‘Calorie Calculator’ Reveals A Disheartening Number Of Activities That Are Better For You Than Sex

#Sex
02.13.17 47 mins ago

Staying fit and healthy is a pretty big part of staying alive. The good people over at the The British Heart Foundation created a handy Calories Calculator so you can maximize your calorie burn rate with an activity of your choosing. The calculator asks your age, weight, and activity duration. Then you pick an activity and it’ll tell you approximately how many calories that activity will burn for you.

Surprisingly some activities burn far fewer calories than seemingly less strenuous ones. For instance, yoga — an exercise 25 million Americans partake in — comes in at the bottom of the barrel if you’re trying to burn calories. You’ll have better luck taking up bowling or table tennis. Baseball, surfing, skateboarding, and golf all have similar levels of low calorie burn, but at least you’re outside.

The best sport for burning calories? Boxing.

