Last Updated: February 21st
It’s not easy for a many of us to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle. Several factors can stand in the way — ill-conceived perceptions of food and exercise, emotional well-being, and economic barriers are only the tip of the iceberg. Sometimes we all need a reminder of why it’s so important to eat well and move our bodies.
The below list of Netflix offerings is here to give us all that extra push in the right direction, help us to better understand the food that’s going into our bodies, and teach us how best to burn that energy in a positive way. So here are the best health documentaries on Netflix right now.
Born Strong (2017)
The feats of strength that the strongest men in the world reach are mind-blowing. Born Strong follows four of the strongest men on earth as the train and competes for the title of ‘strongest man alive.’ It’s a fascinating look at the psyche, diligence, and — dare we say — madness that propels these people. It’s exercise taken to the nth degree … to the point where you have to ask if it’s doing more harm than good for the person’s health.
Hungry For Change (2012)
There are a lot of diets out there fighting for your hard-earned dollars. A lot of them are straight up scams. Hungry For Change looks at both sides of the health and diet coin and asks how we got to a place where our government looks the other way at a food economy that’s killing us and a dieting industry that’s more concerned with shedding us of our money rather than excess weight.
It’s as frustrating as it’s eye-opening — especially if you’re thinking of paying for that “sure thing” diet in the near future.
There are 5 comments
Pumping Iron? Filmed at the height of steroid use in the sport and you class it as a “health” documentary? You are a fucking idiot!!
I heard that some people tried to do Spurlocks McDonalds diet and simply could not. They said he’s a liar. Also I remember seeing something on the news where a guy actually lost weight eating only McDonalds for a month.
@Staubachlvr @Vice4Life that dude got internet sensationalism at EXACTLY the right time.
No one has been able to replicate his results, and he also conveniently “lost” his food diary, so no one really knows what his caloric intake was. And the whole part about the doctor telling him to stop and his liver failing was flat out crap
Yeah, there are a lot of caveats to Super Size Me that get left on the editing room floor (like he completely stopped exercising). I still think the film holds up as being an indictment of excess though.
I think it was a high school teacher who had his students devise a meal plan based on caloric intake and only eating McDonald’s and he lost his goal amount of weight.