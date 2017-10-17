Getty Image

The Beach Bums isn’t out yet, but it’s already every college freshman’s favorite movie. The upcoming film from auteur, provocateur, and guy-who-makes-people-eat-spaghetti-in-the-bathtub-eur Harmony Korine, who directed Spring Breakers, is a stoner comedy (dude…) starring Matthew McConaughey as a “lovable rogue” named Moondog and Snoop Dogg as himself (dude!), and it might be released in weed Smell-O-Vision (DUDE).

“It’s a comedy with Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg, about somewhat depressive marijuana smokers, in the spirit of Cheech and Chong,” Korine explained. “The action takes place in Key West, in the extreme south of Florida.” He continued, “I would very much like to see the film, when it’s released, be shown in rooms that spread curls of marijuana [smoke]. It is possible in some states, such as California, that have legalized this drug for [medical use]. We already have about 30 rooms that have accepted.”

“In The Beach Bum, Harmony has crafted the perfect movie for our dark and serious time,” one of the film’s producers said in a statement, “a refreshingly original, irreverent, and hilarious stoner comedy that only he could create.” What’s left tragically said is whether Snoop’s best friend and Potluck pal Martha Stewart will also be playing herself, or an original character.

She can knit hemp sweaters for the cast and crew.

(Via The Playlist)