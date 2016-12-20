Walt Disney Pictures

Last Updated: December 20th

Christmas movies are a staple of the holidays. Whether it’s enjoying the same movies you watched when you were little or just finding something to bring your relatives together for 90 minutes, everyone has a different reason to love those iconic titles. The bad news is that Netflix is really lacking in holiday spirit nowadays. Where once we had Christmas classics like Elf and Gremlins to warm our hearts during those long winter nights, today’s selection is bare, bleak, and packed with direct-to-video sequels you’ve never heard of. Sure, Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups might work for the littlest ones in your family, but everyone else might be better off putting on the endless fireplace stream.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some worthwhile titles hidden out there, though. There’s an option or two out there for everyone if you search hard enough. But who has time for that? That’s why we put together a list of the six best Christmas movies on Netflix right now.

Related: The 20 Best Movies On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Scrooged (1988)

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can only do A Christmas Carol so many times before it gets stale, but in the best non-Muppet updated version, Scrooged manages to breathe new life into the iconic story by injecting plenty of dark humor and over-the-top absurdity into it. It came out in a simpler time when Bill Murray could carry just about any movie by just doing his thing. When his character, Frank Cross — a bah humbug of a TV exec — attempts to put on the most commercially profitable adaptation of Christmas Carol, he’s visited by three spirits, all of whom mentally and physically degrade Cross way more than Dickens’ creations. It is a redemptive story after all, so there’s still some heart mixed in, along with Bobcat Goldthwait wielding a shotgun. It’s no quintessential Rudolph claymation, but that’s the point of Scrooged. (And for the true Murray fanatic, Netflix has A Very Murray Christmas to enjoy as well.)