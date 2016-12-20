It wasn’t so long ago that Suicide Squad was inspiring movies-are-dead thinkpieces. But, as sometimes happens, what at times felt like an historically awful year for movies produced no shortage of great films. (That so many arrived at the end of the year and are still making their way out to the world distorts the picture a bit.) So maybe there’s hope for movies yet, and for movie experiences that unite us instead of dividing us. It’s a quality found in abundance in our list-topping pick, but also throughout our list of the best films of the year, which include everything from an unsparing (but frequently funny) drama about grief to a buddy-cop comedy starring cartoon animals.
1. La La Land
Writer/director Damien Chazelle didn’t reinvent the musical with his third film. Instead, he took the elements of classic musicals out of mothballs to show how joyful and relevant they could still be when done right. It plays like the sort of film from a director who’s dreamed of trying to make a splashy, heartfelt musical his entire life and didn’t want to let the opportunity pass him by without trying every trick he’d dreamed of trying. It’s easy to play spot-the-reference with La La Land. Chazelle practically invites it. (The final sequence alone draws on, among other sources An American in Paris and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.) But this isn’t just an act of homage. Stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sing and dance their way through a bittersweet love story that’s full of big, overstated emotions but also grounded in the present, and a world in which dreams don’t always come true and lovers can’t always sing their way to a happy ending. It’s a lovely movie, but in its own way, it’s a tough one, and one with more sheer filmmaking pizazz than most directors manage in five films. — Keith Phipps
No neon demon or the handmaiden in a top 20 damn
Considering that it has a 6.3 on imdb AND has Keanu Reeves in it… I’m not shocked that it wouldn’t make the list.
Well that’s time I can’t get back this article was pure trash. One good film on the whole list maybe 3 tops.
No Popstar?
I’ll wait for Vince’s list.
This is Vince’s list.
Well, partially Vince’s list.
Yeah thanks for the sweet info, Netscape.
“Check back later for individual lists and more year-end features.”
Wilderpeople fucking ruled.
I don’t care how good the reviews are, I’d rather die from AIDS than watch La La Land
It’s a little much at first but it’s really charming. I enjoyed it.
In all honesty, I thought the same thing when I saw the trailer/posters. It’s a musical, it’s about LA, it stars characters who love jazz — all things i hate. But I saw it and I loved it so hard I saw it again. It might be my favorite movie of the last five years. It’s like Eternal Sunshine meets Inside Llewyn Davis. I promise it’s not the bubblegum movie you think it is.
Absolutely staggered to see “Everybody Wants Some” on the list. I thought it was awful – just “Dazed and Confused” but with al the charm ripped out of it. A bunch of asshole jcoks behaving like asshole jocks, with no redeeming qualities. Dazed had plenty of that, but most of them ended up being likable in some way . I thought it was an awful, boring film.
You seem fun.
Everybody Wants Some is my current choice for best movie of the year (I haven’t seen most of the movies on this list since like 10 of them came out in small theaters this month). It has a dreamy, too good to be true quality to it that I did not expect (just think about it, everything in this movie is too awesome to have occurred in one weekend). If you’ve ever grown up in a team/fraternity environment in college, you’ll appreciate how each one of the assholes has their own individual neuroses and standout moments you can fondly look back on (even if they are stupid as all hell). It was so good that I was bummed it wasn’t the pilot to a TV show, but I think that’s what gives it heavy replay value.
agreed, hongeorge – EWS was VERY disappointing, and I like Linklater’s stuff. Certainly was not funny. And I grew up around that timeframe, and was in a frat, so I have some perspective. Boring movie.
I jsut thought it lacked a counterpoint. Dazed had female characters, had the younger kids, had Adam Goldberg and all his frustrations – EWS just had a bunch of unlikable assholes that I never felt any empathy for. Jut found it all a bit charmess and boring.
Perfect: I’ll add this to the “List of Movies to Not Watch”.
Except for Rogue One. I’m interested in seeing how they made it hipster enough to be included here.
This site needs a jerk-off gesture emoji for you.
Just watched “Weiner” this past weekend. I am always amazed when documentarians are there for a breaking news story.
Did Deadpool come out this year?
Deadpool was great, but Civil War was better. Props to both movies for not featuring an end of the world scenario or a giant portal.
And yeah, if you’re gonna throw a big budget action movie on this list, please make it Civil War and not Rogue One.
Green Room, The Lobster and The Hateful Eight (technically released at the very end of 2015) are my three favorites. Don’t Think Twice was really good and Keegen Michael Key is going to be a legit movie star.
The Lobster was just….soooooo fuuuuuuucked uuuuuppp that I’m still thinking about it nearly a year later. And I agree on Don’t Think Twice, frankly seeing Birbiglia as kinda a sleeze was fun and Gillian Jacobs was amazing.
Green Room was enjoyable. Maebe Bluth needs to be in more movies for sure.
You gotta have a stone heart not to be charmed by Sing Street. Great movie, especially if you grew up in the 80’s. And the original music was so good.
South Park ruined it for me. I can’t watch or think of it without not hearing the member berries. Especially with the clip posted above.
It’s okay, Popstar and The Nice Guys. I loved you.
I liked Popstar… I’m partial to Andy Samberg and his cohorts, but it was funny.
Arrival?
ARRIVAL?
I feel like the only sane man, surrounded by a world of madness.
That movie was tripe.
I disagree. Good day sir.
Arrival was one of the year’s best movie. Far from tripe, it was original and intelligent. Great performance by Amy Adams.
Wow, you made an account just to stick up for Amy Adams?
As a grown ass man who appreciates good Pixar films, Zootopia was garbage.
It’s not that bad – a little heavy-handed, if anything. That being said, Kubo and the Two Strings should have been up there in its place. Beyond the story, the technical aspects of Kubo, the advancements in the art of stop motion animation, warrant it a mention on top movie lists.
I can only assume that Mike Ryan’s lame taste is why Oscar-bait-my-middle-aged-Aunt-who-sees-three-movies-a-year-will-recommend-to-me (Hidden Figures) made the list, and Green Room did not?
Deadpool over Civil War. I thought Hail Caesar! just fell flat for reasons I couldn’t pinpoint, but Blood Father was superb.
I’d put Hacksaw Ridge up there. It’s just a well-crafted and excellent war film.
That movie with Captain Kirk and The Dude was really good…hold on.
Hell or High Water! I liked it a lot (not enough perhaps to remember the title without a google, though) and it was loads above the rest of the crap I saw this year (Rogue One/Lobster/Don’t Think Twice notwithstanding)
Had I read the honorable mentions I’d have probably saved myself a google and a lame comment.