Getty Image

The iconic mother-daughter pair of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were honored and celebrated in a heartfelt public ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Today send them off with the light..this is gonna be a tuff 1..@carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 in our ❤❤s & souls 4ever This is how I see it pic.twitter.com/Vp2aE6T7BA — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) March 25, 2017

Family, friends and fans were in attendance for the event which paid tribute to the cinema icons that also touched lives with their work in history preservation and mental health awareness. Todd Fisher, son of Debbie and brother to Carrie, shared a very personal story from after his sister’s passing on December 27, 2016.

“When Carrie died, my mother decided to change her plans a bit,” he said. “My mother always said to me, ‘I never want to go to my daughter’s funeral service. I would like to be buried with Carrie.’ I didn’t know she was going to leave us that very next day and when she looked at me to ask permission to leave, she said she wanted to be with Carrie, and she closed her eyes and went to sleep. It was a beautiful exit.”

The ceremony was livestreamed on the official website for Debbie Reynolds for the world to see. James Blunt unveiled his new work “Courtney’s Song” at the memorial, Dan Aykroyd spoke to the mourning crowd and the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio provided a performance. Although the ceremony has now wrapped, it’s impossible to imagine that this marks the end of the tributes crafted for Reynolds or Carrie Fisher. They will be celebrated for decades and centuries to come.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via USA Today, Entertainment Weekly & People)