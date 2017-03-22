Getty Image / Warner Bros.

The television-to-film adaptation is a tricky thing. While 1995’s The Brady Bunch Movie and its 1997 sequel, the appropriately titled A Very Brady Sequel have since achieved cult film status, the art of the TV-to-film transition has yet to be perfected. In 2000, there was the feature film version of Charlie’s Angels, which — depending on who you ask — is either an underappreciated classic or the true beginning of an unnecessary trend. But even if that film called out the practice with a T.J. Hooker: The Movie joke early on, it did little to slow the tide.

But 2012 had 21 Jump Street strike gold, both monetarily and creatively, proving once and for all that a nice balance of appreciation for the source material and a genuinely humorous deconstruction of the bizarreness of an original TV premise is really all you need. This May will see The Rock and Zac Efron don the red shorts for Baywatch, and based on trailers, it looks like it too might try to take the 21 Jump Street approach. (Though it would be pretty interesting to see an overly serious attempt at a Baywatch adaptation, just saying.)

Now Warner Bros. has decided to throw CHiPs — with its name modified slightly to CHIPS, the first of many “modern” changes — into the ring. Running for six seasons between 1977 and 1983, the NBC procedural followed the lives of two highway patrolmen, Officer Jon Baker (Larry Wilcox) and Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello (Erik Estrada), as they attempted to navigate dangerous Los Angeles roads. They were motorcycle cops with attitude, and Dax Shepard — who wrote and directed the film, in addition to starring as Baker — alongside Michael Peña (as Ponch) — is taking that set-up the 21st century. Now they’re motorcycle cops with attitude and raunch, taking down corrupt cops, facing aggressive (both professionally and sexually) superiors, and soaking in the Los Angeles sun. That last part could never change, whether its 1977 or 2017.

We spoke with Shepard and Peña about the film — as well as Erik Estrada’s sexiness — to get more of a feel for the new buddy cop pairing’s dynamic. For Shepard, this was the obvious natural progression after his first effort as a writer-director, 2012’s action-comedy Hit & Run. But for Peña, who has been more known for his serious roles in films like Crash, End of Watch, and Fury, a role in a comedy like CHIPS — even as the lead — feels slightly out of left of field. Especially with the Lothario status of Ponch cranked up to 11 in the film.

Though, before we got started with the interview, we were distracted by the sounds of the “haunted” (Peña’s word) bathroom in the suite where we were conducting the interview. Air bubbled up from inside the toilet. At least that was the official, rational explanation. So yes, buddy bathroom humor started us off on the right note, with an eventual detour to the crafts of acting, writing, and directing, as well as the memory of Bernie Mac.

First of all, the obvious question: Why CHIPS?

Michael Peña: Por que?

Dax Shepard: Por que? Because I’m always looking to do something with action — specifically motor sports action — and comedy, and this was a show that was centered around two heroes on motorcycles. So to me, it was a lay-up as far as getting to do both things. [Toilet sounds.] I think we’re in trouble. I think there’s deeper problems going on, to be honest.

Peña: I just feel like, are we haunted or what?

Current ghosts aside, I’m sure a lot of younger people are going to be seeing the movie. So can you explain CHIPS more, both the concept of the series and how the movie differs from it?

Shepard: Well “CHiPs” is the nickname that California Highway Patrol have. “CHiPs” or “Chippies.” And it was a popular show from ‘77 to ‘83. And when I was a kid… Both of us actually are from the Midwest, and it was grey and cold eight months of the year. And you would turn this show on and for an hour, you were in California with palm trees and beaches…

Peña: Bikinis.

Shepard: Bikinis. And this odd couple on motorcycles — this tall, lanky white dude and a Latino. So it was a cool original pairing that was appealing.

Peña: Yeah, I remember as a kid, you’re like, “Where is that, mom?” You’re looking at the screen like it’s some island.

Shepard: “What world is that?”

Peña: Yeah, “What world is that?”

Shepard: “Where a Latino is the star. And the good guy!”

Do you think the show would have been as successful had it been called Chippies?

Shepard: Probably not. You never know though.

Peña: I don’t think so. I think Erik Estrada…

Shepard: That’s true.

Peña: I don’t know, he’s a very charismatic dude, especially in that time.

Shepard: If anyone could have pulled that off—

Peña: Had a great smile. Could’ve pulled it off.

Shepard: The best smile.

Peña: I’m not underestimating him. I think he could pull it off.

Shepard: Perfect buns in that outfit.

In the interest of not underestimating Erik Estrada, Michael, what was it like to play a character who was this huge sex symbol in the ‘70s/’80s? I actually asked my mother about the show because she was around to watch it, and she didn’t have much to say about the show, but she had lots to say about Erik Estrada.

Shepard: Yeeeeaaaah. Totally. He was 25, by the way.

Peña: I know. I’m lucky not a lot of people remember it… jJust a little bit north of 10%. If not, they’re like, “Oh yeah, it’s Michael

Peña.” Thank God for that. There’s no way— I don’t know if you could even do anything that will bring up your sex appeal. I don’t know if that’s even a thing.

Shepard: I think you’re sexy in the movie.

Peña: Oh, thank you, man. I appreciate it.

I agree.

Peña: Okay, thank you. I appreciate it.

It’s different from Erik Estrada’s sexiness though.

Shepard: Swag is what’s sexy.

Peña: Yeah. I was always the dude that would… If not right away, after two weeks of hanging out with a girl, they’d be like, “You’re cute.” I’m like, “Uh, okay, cool, thanks.” Took two weeks but it’s all good. It happened. I got my wife like that.

On the other hand, Dax, how did you resist the urge to write yourself as a sex symbol in this?

Peña: Ha, I think he did.

Shepard: No, I very much wanted Michael to do the movie. And so it was very important for me to make sure that he was the stud when I wrote it, so I had to be selfless for a selfish purpose of keeping him in the movie.

Peña: Still got naked in the movie, showed off the abs.

Shepard: Well you know: If you don’t have the face, you better have the body.

Peña: Yeah, there you go.