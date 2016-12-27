Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2003’s Elf is a Christmas classic full of memorable lines as Will Ferrill plays an enthusiastic, childlike weirdo who tries to re-connect with his biological father (James Caan) after having been raised with Santa’s elves and believing himself to be an elf. When you stop to think about that premise, it’s kind of terrifying, right? And, thanks to a re-cut trailer, Elf is now the thriller it was always meant to be.

This little slice of nightmare pie comes courtesy of editor Bobby Burns and Mashable’s YouTube channel CineFix.

Thought your holiday family dinner was a nightmare? Wait until you see your favorite elf in this creepy version of the holiday comedy. At least now you’ll definitely be up all night to wait for Santa Claus.

The result is something even more horrifying than making and consuming Buddy’s “candy pasta” in real life. The nightmare version of Buddy also recites the code of the elves, but it’s a little more like the Code of Harry in Dexter. This version of Buddy also has an affinity for elf culture… and a suit made out of real elves.

But this version of Elf can still keep the original box art with Will Ferrell’s creepy, wide-eyed smiling.

Warner Bros.

*shudder*

(Via The Mary Sue)