Of the 20 highest-paid actors in the world in 2016, only three, Jennifer Lawrence, Melissa McCarthy, and Scarlett Johansson, are women. The pay gap between males and females (who are also underrepresented) is a problem everywhere from Trump’s White House, where “the typical female staffer [earns] 63.2 cents per $1 earned by a typical male staffer,” to Hollywood.

But some of Emma Stone’s actor co-stars are doing something about it.

“At our best right right now we’re making 80 cents to the dollar,” the La La Land star told Out magazine when discussing her new film, Battle of the Sexes. “It’s a difficult system because it depends on the kinds of films you’re a part of, the size of your role, how much the movies make at the box office. And so much of that changes your pay throughout your career, so I go more to the blanket issue that women, in general, are making four fifths at best.”

Stone later added, “In my career so far, I’ve needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that’s something they do for me because they feel it’s what’s right and fair. That’s something that’s also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That’s what’s fair.’ If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life.”

Stone doesn’t say which of her co-stars took pay cuts, but hopefully one of them is Ryan Gosling. “Hey girl, men and women should be paid the same.”

(Via Out)