Everything about the first The Fate of the Furious trailer was, objectively speaking, perfect. The wrecking ball, evil Dominic Toretto, Charlize Theron’s hair, The Rock and Jason Statham in the middle of a jailbreak, and, of course, the submarine. But somehow, the second full-length trailer, which Universal Pictures just released, might be even better. But wait, you’re probably not asking yourself, how can something be better than perfect?

Here’s how: Charlize Theron controls ALL the cars. Based on the first trailer, it was a little hazy what The Fate of the Furious is about, besides Bad Dom and people saying the word “family” a lot. The second trailer isn’t much clearer, but now we know the plot somehow involves The Rock throwing a torpedo (yes) and, again, Oscar winner Charlize Theron controlling ALL the cars (yes).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game — and the rest of the crew has been exonerated — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage… and to bring home the man who made them a family.

The Fate of the Furious comes out April 14.