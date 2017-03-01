The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

Scarlett Johansson Gets A Rude Awakening In A New 'Ghost In The Shell' Teaser

Entertainment Editor
03.01.17

They took my life. I’ll take my revenge.” So vows Scarlett Johansson — er, “The Major,” we mean — in a new Ghost In The Shell promo. The film opens March 31st, 2017, and Paramount is trying to drum up interest with a full trailer followed by a Super Bowl spot followed by another full trailer and now this promo of Johannson getting a rude awakening when she learns her body has been destroyed and she is now the first human whose consciousness has been transferred to a new robotic housing, a “ghost in a shell” as it were. (Ohhhhhh.)

It’s still hard to say how the film will perform domestically, considering some may be soured on controversy. Expect it to do gangbusters overseas, though, with internationally famous actors in supporting roles and highest-grossing actress Scarlett Johansson swan diving off buildings in a cyberpunk catsuit of some sort.

Paramount has also been dropping new posters, including these glitchy motion posters introducing the cast — which includes Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbaek, “Beat” Takeshi Kitano, and Michael Pitt along with Scarlett Johansson — as well as a couple of Scarlett Johansson promos previously featured in Vince Mancini’s This Week In Posters column:

