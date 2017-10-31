Harvey Weinstein Is Banned From The Producers Guild Of America For Life

In recent weeks, horrifying accounts of sexual assault, rape, and harassment have been leveled at Harvey Weinstein from dozens of women in the entertainment industry. The Hollywood mogul has been harassing and terrorizing women for decades, and now that the behavior has become public knowledge, the consequences have finally started to roll in. On top of being forced out of The Weinstein Company, removed from the Motion Picture Academy, and investigated by the LAPD, Weinstein has now been banned from the Producers Guild of America for life.

According to Variety, the group’s National Board was unanimous in their decision to terminate his membership, and that rather than face disciplinary action, Weinstein chose to resign. In a statement, the PGA made it clear that Weinstein would never be welcome in their organization ever again.

“This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct. Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of Producers Guild membership. As stated previously, the PGA’s Officers and National Board of Directors have created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.”

This is probably not the last title that Weinstein will be stripped of as the blacklisting continues, and hopefully it will help drag other abusers into the light.

