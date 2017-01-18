Are We Finally Getting A Space Jam Sequel?

The Newest Honest Trailer Takes Shots At ‘Space Jam’

#Michael Jordan
01.18.17 10 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The newest honest trailer from Screen Junkies engages in the internet sacrilege of insulting Space Jam, something I haven’t seen done since Matt Ufford (BRING BACK MATT) commented on the film’s 20th anniversary last November:

Well, it’s Screen Junkies’ “Fan Appreciation Month” and they let fans vote on what to honest trailer-ize next. The voting was predictably inundated with ’90s kids and millennials who have strong feelings about Space Jam. And it’s still a timely pick since we may be getting a sequel starring LeBron James, Blake Griffin, and Jimmy Butler with Fast And Furious 6‘s Justin Lin directing. Original director Joe Pytka said a sequel would be “doomed” because Michael Jordan is irreplaceable and Pytka just doesn’t want them to make another one, so… that’s awkward.

In addition to being perhaps one of a kind with doom befalling any sequels, Space Jam became the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time and also brought us Lola Bunny cosplayers, so all that product placement to cover Jordan’s paycheck was worth it.

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSbill murrayHONEST TRAILERSLOONEY TUNESMichael JordanSPACE JAM

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP