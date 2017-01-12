The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Maisie Williams Swaps Her Sword For A Gun In Netflix's 'iBoy' Trailer

01.12.17 2 Comments

In the most recent season of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark finally tasted revenge when she made Walder Frey, who was part of the plan that led to the death of her mother and brother, taste his numbskull sons. That’s probably not what’s going to happen in the Netflix original movie, iBoy (“that,” being pie-based cannibalism), but Bill Milner could still learn a thing or two about vengeance (and dolphin hunting) from Maisie Williams.

Based on Kevin Brooks’ techno-novel of the same name, iBoy is about a normal teen named Tom (Milner, who also played young Magneto in X-Men: First Class) whose “world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain.” When he wakes up from a coma, Tom realizes he’s gained superhero powers, or at least the ability to manipulate technology. He then them uses to seek retribution against the gang that assaulted his friend Lucy (Williams).

But Lucy is no damsel in distress — she’s a gun-wielding badass, which is to say, she’s a character played by Maisie Williams. iBoy premieres on Netflix (I await the Daredevil vs. Blind Wannabe Assassin Arya crossover) on January 27.

