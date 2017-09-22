Warner Bros. Pictures

He can dance if he wants to. He can leave your friends behind. On second thought, “Safety Dance” isn’t the best reference to make about the decidedly unsafe Pennywise from It. Nonetheless, this cat can dance. Just look at that scene above where Bill Skarsgård gives us the ol’ razzle dazzle. No wonder this creepy, funny, horrifying movie is breaking records and inspiring memes like Pennydook and now Pennywise Dance, in which Twitter sets out to prove Pennywise’s dancing can work with any music.

Even Stephen King inspired a mashup of “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.

Mambo #5, by Lou Bega.

(Kidding) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 11, 2017

Does it work?

Yes it does.