The ‘It’ Sequel Promises A Darker Tone And Some Killer Casting Possibilities

#Stephen King
Trending Writer
09.11.17

New Line

After a miserable summer at the box office, theaters were packed with moviegoers excited to voluntarily dive face first into clown-based trauma. Director Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King It has already racked up record breaking numbers and warm reviews and naturally the filmmaker has an idea of where things will go next.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti laid out some details on what’s to come. We’ll still see the kids from the first film, but they’re going to exist in the memories of the Losers Club.

“On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present,” he said. “If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ‘80s and inform the story in the present day.”

The director stresses that the kids aren’t going to just be back as a novelty. According to Muschietti, “they’re a very big part of the action.” In his telling of the story, things go to a darker place for Mike Hanlon (played in the first movie by Chosen Jacobs) with a future bleaker than the source material.

“My idea of Mike in the second movie is quite darker from the book,” said Muschietti. “I want to make his character the one pivotal character who brings them all together, but staying in Derry took a toll with him. I want him to be a junkie actually. A librarian junkie. When the second movie starts, he’s a wreck.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSAndy MuschiettiITSTEPHEN KING

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP