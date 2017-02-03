Donald Trump's 4 Favorite Words

Josh Gad Turns A ‘Book Of Mormon’ Song Into An Ode To Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Bowling Green Massacre’

02.03.17 32 mins ago

Josh Gad has been in numerous, let’s say, “spotty” movies (The Wedding Ringer, Pixels, The Angry Birds Movie) and one, let’s also say, bad TV show (1600 Penn). But he will always have his fans, because a) he seems like a generally good person, and b) he was in Frozen and The Book of Mormon. As pointed out by our own Vince Mancini, “Every Josh Gad poster should come accompanied by the tagline, ‘…I heard he was great in Book of Mormon.'” As [slips into important person voice] someone who saw The Book of Mormon when Gad was in the cast, I can verify: He was great in The Book of Mormon.

He’s also really good at changing a song from Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Tony-winning musical to be about Donald Trump’s alternative facts-spewing advisor Kellyanne Conway. In “Making Things Up Again,” Gad’s character, Arnold, is told he shouldn’t lie, even when “it’s helping a dozen people,” because “when you a fib, there’s a price.” There’s also a passage about Jesus letting Boba Fett turning people into frogs, but that’s besides the point.

After Conway’s “Bowling Green Massacre” interview on Hardball went viral, Twitter user Jeremy Rodden wrote to Gad, “In lieu of yet another #AlternativeFact from Kellyanne Conway, I have begun singing this song. @joshgad, can you make this version happen?” The Beauty and the Beast star responded, “I’ll make you a deal. If this tweet generates 1000 likes by end of day, I will happily record a version of this.” Over 2,000 “likes” later, Gad delivered on his promise. It’s been a good week for famous people responding to current events, although a bad week for, y’know, everything else.

(Via Josh Gad/Twitter)

TAGSJOSH GADKellyanne Conwaythe book of mormon

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 day ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP