Warner Brothers

After storming SDCC with one of the best trailers of the convention, Justice League has been riding on the hype train buoyed by Wonder Woman‘s smashing success. Despite the disappointment of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, DC Comics fans are once again optimistic that the upcoming outing of the superteam could be something special.

However, a new report from Variety sparks a little concern as the team behind the film is scrambling for some last minute reshoots. While reshoots and additional filming is not uncommon, the ones for Justice League are particularly lengthy and expensive, with Warner Brothers”spending approximately $25 million on extensive reshoots that have dragged on for roughly two months in London and Los Angeles.”

The availability of their stars has also been an issue, with Ezra Miller at work on another Warner property, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2, and Henry Cavill shooting the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel. Currently, Cavill is looking a little less than Clark Kent-ish while filming M:I6.

Moustache Pro Tip #76: Play lots of cards. You have a built-in poker face. #Trustache #MI6 A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

According to Variety’s report, Paramount is requiring Cavill to keep that caterpillar firmly in place as long as M:I6 production lasts, so Warner Brothers has decided on the most tedious option: they’ll edit out his facial hair out after filming. It is going to be some lucky tech wizard’s job to digitally remove Superman’s mustache.

Honestly, they should think about letting him keep it, though. Continuity be damned. A beard is certainly working for Captain America.

Tried to do a little sketch of Mustache Superman and it's basically Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/1lKrqqKs4e — Cameron Stewart (@cameronMstewart) July 24, 2017

Justice League will hit theaters on November 17th, 2017.

(Via Variety)