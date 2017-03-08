Everything We Know About 'The Last Jedi'

Disney Shareholders Just Heard Luke Skywalker Speak For The First Time Since 1983

#Star Wars
News & Entertainment Writer
03.08.17

Lucasfilm

Despite knowing the official title and Mark Hamill’s thoughts on its possible meaning, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has yet to grace fans with a trailer. Attendees at Star Wars Celebration in April will probably get a taste of what’s coming, but that’s still over a month away, and with December 15, 2017 as its official release date, Episode VIII has a lot of explaining to do. (Not really — we’re all going to line up to see it anyway.) Unless, that is, you’re a shareholder in Lucasfilm’s corporate overseer, The Walt Disney Company. During an early morning meeting on Wednesday, they got to hear Luke Skywalker speak for the first time since 1983.

According toio9, Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller tweeted out the words spoken by the long-missing Jedi in footage screened for Disney investors. From what appeared to be a continuation of The Force Awakens‘ final scene between Luke and Rey (Daisy Ridley), when she offers the hermit his father’s lightsaber, Luke asks, “Who are you?” Aside from these three words, however, it appears little else was said in the scenes seen by shareholders.

Though the reporter, Daniel Miller, confirmed appearances by Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn.

He also described numerous shots of the various, “exotic” locales The Last Jedi will apparently feature.

As excited as Luke’s alleged first words are, knowing them pales in comparison to seeing the actual trailer. To know the full context of his and Rey’s exchange, and all the other scenes Miller briefly tweeted about, Star Wars fans will have to wait.

Lucasfilm

(Via io9 and Los Angeles Times)

