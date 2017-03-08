Lucasfilm

Despite knowing the official title and Mark Hamill’s thoughts on its possible meaning, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi has yet to grace fans with a trailer. Attendees at Star Wars Celebration in April will probably get a taste of what’s coming, but that’s still over a month away, and with December 15, 2017 as its official release date, Episode VIII has a lot of explaining to do. (Not really — we’re all going to line up to see it anyway.) Unless, that is, you’re a shareholder in Lucasfilm’s corporate overseer, The Walt Disney Company. During an early morning meeting on Wednesday, they got to hear Luke Skywalker speak for the first time since 1983.

According toio9, Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller tweeted out the words spoken by the long-missing Jedi in footage screened for Disney investors. From what appeared to be a continuation of The Force Awakens‘ final scene between Luke and Rey (Daisy Ridley), when she offers the hermit his father’s lightsaber, Luke asks, “Who are you?” Aside from these three words, however, it appears little else was said in the scenes seen by shareholders.

We just saw more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, "Who are you?" Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

Though the reporter, Daniel Miller, confirmed appearances by Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn.

Also making appearances in "The Last Jedi" footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn't speak. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

He also described numerous shots of the various, “exotic” locales The Last Jedi will apparently feature.

One last thing on the "Last Jedi" footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

More on "The Last Jedi" clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird. — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2017

As excited as Luke’s alleged first words are, knowing them pales in comparison to seeing the actual trailer. To know the full context of his and Rey’s exchange, and all the other scenes Miller briefly tweeted about, Star Wars fans will have to wait.

