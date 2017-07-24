Back To The Future | In Theory

A Disney Channel Star Plays A Young Jeffrey Dahmer In The Creepy ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Teaser

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.24.17 2 Comments

It’s never a good sign when one character tells another “you seem healthy to me” in a movie. That almost always means someone is going to die of a rare disease, or in the case of My Friend Dahmer, fail to stop one of America’s most notorious mass murderers before he makes his first kill. Based on John “Derf” Backderf’s Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel of the same name, My Friend Dahmer follows Jeffrey Dahmer, who would go on to murder (and sometimes eat) 17 young men between 1978 and 1991, during his teen years.

Who could play such a monster? A Disney Channel star, obviously. Ross Lynch, of Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie fame, had no idea who Dahmer was when his agent gave him the script. But “I thought it was awesome to just be unpredictable,” Lynch explained. “Hopefully my next role could be something that most people won’t expect from me.” It’s a tricky role — if he overplays one of Dahmer’s attention-seeking “spaz” attacks, for instance, the film could slip into camp — but Lynch looks effectively reserved in the trailer, and reviews out of the Tribeca Film Festival were overwhelmingly positive.

Here’s the official plot summary.

Jeff Dahmer is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins. He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.

Pete Campbell better watch out, or things will end NOT GREAT for him.

My Friend Dahmer opens sometime this fall.

Around The Web

TAGSMovie TrailersMY FRIEND DAHMER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP