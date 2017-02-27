‘Suicide Squad’ Probably Has More Oscars Than Your Favorite Movie

What do Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Green Room, Paterson, Don’t Think Twice, The Nice Guys, and The Edge of Seventeen have in common? They were all released in 2016, and, despite stellar reviews, they weren’t nominated for a single Oscar. What do Moonlight and Suicide Squad have in common? They were both released in 2016, and they both won an Oscar.

Suicide Squad, a “cinematic Hoobastank song,” beat A Man Called Ove and Star Trek Beyond to win Best Makeup and Hairstyling. It’s no knock on Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini, and Christopher Nelson, who certainly gave Harley Quinn and Joker distinctive looks, but Edgelord: The Movie — which has a 26% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes — taking home an Academy Award is… something, especially when compared to all the great films, actors, actresses, and directors who never won an Oscar.

