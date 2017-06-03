Tom Cruise Leaves Some Fans Wanting More With The ‘Top Gun’ Sequel’s Official Title

06.03.17

The news about the Top Gun sequel went into high gear once the film was officially confirmed by Tom Cruise. There had been rumblings for the longest time about a sequel to the 80s classic — or cult classic as some want to incorrectly point out. Val Kilmer apparently wants in as Iceman, Cruise seems ready to return as Maverick, and the film has a director that has some history with the leading man.

It also has an official title now according to Cruise, though it is a little disappointing for those who might’ve been looking for something a little more dangerous. While chatting with Access Hollywood during promotion for The Mummy, Cruise revealed some details about the new film and the direction it will take. The star promised a lot of the familiar beats from the original before dropping the title of the film:

“It’s called ‘Top Gun: Maverick. I didn’t want a number…You don’t need a number.”

This kinda fits in with the more recent naming patterns within Cruise’s other sequel-laden series, Mission: Impossible. Where those movies definitely started down the number wrote, the subtitle soon came to take over in the last two installments. It also seems to be a general trend in Hollywood to get away from numbering movies and whatever sequel feeling they might carry with them. And even when a film does carry a number, it is usually something along the lines of John Wick: Chapter 2 or Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

