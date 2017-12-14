What Is Disney Buying From Fox, And How Does It Affect You?

Simply put, the big, high-quality scripted shows the network has long been known for — from decades-old The Simpsons to newer hits such as Empire — would no longer make much financial sense. Modern-day TV economics make it essential for linear networks, particularly broadcast ones, to fill their schedule with programs produced within the same vertically aligned company. That’s because the money generated by selling ad time on TV series is rarely enough these days to generate substantial profits; in some cases, advertising revenue doesn’t even cover the cost of making a show. So Fox shows such as Bob’s Burgers or Empire become super profitable only after they move to platforms beyond the network — like when reruns end up airing nightly on Adult Swim or streaming on Hulu.