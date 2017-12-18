Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has already been tapped to replace Sen. Al Franken once the embattled politician’s resignation “in the coming weeks” comes to fruition. Even so, a new Politico report suggests that many of Franken’s fellow Senate Democrats are now calling on the former Saturday Night Live star to reverse his decision and remain in place. In fact, some of the senators who have reportedly reached out to Franken are some of the very politicians who joined Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) when she and others demanded Franken step down following yet another reported instance of sexual misconduct.
According to Politico, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) told Franken “privately” he regretted issuing a statement calling for his colleague’s resignation. Another senator who spoke with the outlet anonymously said, “I think we acted prematurely, before we had all the facts.” This unnamed senator, who also spoke privately with Franken, added: “In retrospect, I think we acted too fast.” Aside from these two, most of the Democratic politicians who initially demanded the Minnesota senator step down remain “comfortable” with their public decision.
Those among them who did not demand Franken’s resignation, however, are not comfortable — especially Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia). Speaking with Politico openly, Manchin declared, “What they did to Al was atrocious, the Democrats”:
“The most hypocritical thing I’ve ever seen done to a human being — and then have enough guts to sit on the floor, watch him give his speech and go over and hug him? That’s hypocrisy at the highest level I’ve ever seen in my life. Made me sick,” Manchin said.
He added, “Here’s a man, that all he said [was], ‘Take me through the Ethics Committee. I will live by whatever decision and I will walk away thinking about this opportunity I’ve had while I was here. But you find out if I’m a predator.’”
The West Virginia senator concluded with his hope that Franken ultimately reverses his resignation, and that other Democratic politicians who “regret” calling for it encourage him to do the same.
(Via Politico)
What I’d do (assuming I was stupid enough to do these things): Now that the resignation has been floated, go to the women who were wronged. Ask them if this is what they want. If even one of them says yes, go through with the resignation. If they say no, then stay in office. It’s a long shot, but it beats quitting outright like he has.
Exactly. Don’t let the mob pass judgement. It’s not their call to make. Also, Dems should know by know, you can’t shame a Republican. “Morals” is just a word they through around when they want to get what they want.
The conservative hack who started this said she didn’t want him to resign.
The Heero Yuy method
After the Governor already named Tina Smith as his replacement? The ship has sailed on this. The time to reverse course would have been BEFORE a replacement was formally announced. The optics aren’t going to be any better if the Democrats tell a woman who was just promised a Senate seat to take a hike because they changed their mind on Al Franken.
Yes please do. We need a fighter for the middle class back. Not many good people like Franken in politics.
You know when this doesn’t happen and he does resign next month, you’ll still be left on the side that supports and defends the sexual predators within its ranks.
Investigate Franken. Clear him. Then shit on the person newly appointed who just so happens to be a woman. Ohhhh the delicious triggered tears will be glorious.
I’ve said evidence is needed in all cases. Tangible evidence. Not hearsay. Evidence. Looks like Franken has evidence he sexually assaulted a woman. Oh but he only hovered over the funbags, so it doesn’t count for you? Wrong. Let the next Republican have only done something like that. Your triggered ass will go even nuttier than you already are. Nutty as squirrel turds.
If I were Franken, I’d let an investigation reveal how this was a right wing hack job, and then say “Fuck you, I’m staying gone!”
Leann Tweeden works as a commentator on Hannity. Roger Stone let people know this was happening before Tweeden said anything.
I’m sure that was all just a coincidence, though.
Also, I’m 100% certain that Ms. Tweeden has been harassed by others in her prior line of employment. Why is it only Franken she’s speaking out against?
So you’re saying we should actually investigate allegations to get at the entirety of the truth instead of just letting a twitter mob decide people’s fates? The hell you say.