Before Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore’s lawyer, Trenton Garmon, bizarrely invoked an MSNBC host’s “diverse background” during a viral clip on Wednesday, his office sent a threatening letter to the publishers of AL.com. Moore and his team are unhappy with the website’s coverage of the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors levied against the Republican candidate. Ever since the Washington Post first broke the story, they have been threatening the national paper (and others) with legal action. Garmon’s letter to the Alabama Media Group, however, is the only instance so far.

The letter, which has since made the rounds on social media due to its many spelling and grammatical errors, was “provided in anticipating (sic) of our firm preparing and filing a lawsuit against your client and its agents.” Even so, AMG Vice President of Content Michelle Holmes tells AL.com they are sticking by the website’s reporting just as the Post is supporting its own: “We will not be silenced.”

Roy Moore seeks election to the United States Senate. As such a public figure, he merits and can expect intense scrutiny by the electorate and the media on its behalf, including by Alabama Media Group, the state’s largest media outlet. We stand behind our past reporting on Roy Moore, and vow to continue to doggedly pursue the truth on behalf of the people of Alabama. These threats will not silence us, and they will not slow us

Meanwhile, Moore is still losing polling ground against his Democratic rival, Doug Jones. Over the weekend, Moore trailed Jones by 4 percentage points in a non-partisan poll, and a new poll from the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows him following behind by 12 points.

You can read Garmon’s letter to the AMG, which was published on Facebook by conservative radio talk show host Steve Deace, below:

