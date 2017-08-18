Getty Image

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump found himself hemorrhaging so much CEO support that he ultimately dissolved his business advisory groups. The theme of declining support has been steady for Trump this week, a stretch where Trump’s baffling Charlottesville non-action and highly controversial comments have generated serious backlash. Now Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club is being hit by the noticeable pushback.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the Cleveland Clinic and the American Cancer Society have pulled scheduled events from the estate. Both organizations were set to hold major fundraising galas at Mar-A-Lago and both organizations provided their own announcements as to why they chose to nix the Trump-affiliated venue. The American Cancer Society’s statement seemed to hint that Trump’s “both sides” rhetoric was what led to the cancellation.