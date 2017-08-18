Earlier this week, President Donald Trump found himself hemorrhaging so much CEO support that he ultimately dissolved his business advisory groups. The theme of declining support has been steady for Trump this week, a stretch where Trump’s baffling Charlottesville non-action and highly controversial comments have generated serious backlash. Now Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club is being hit by the noticeable pushback.
The Palm Beach Post reports that the Cleveland Clinic and the American Cancer Society have pulled scheduled events from the estate. Both organizations were set to hold major fundraising galas at Mar-A-Lago and both organizations provided their own announcements as to why they chose to nix the Trump-affiliated venue. The American Cancer Society’s statement seemed to hint that Trump’s “both sides” rhetoric was what led to the cancellation.
“Our values and commitment to diversity are critical as we work to address the impact of cancer in every community,” the American Cancer Society said in announcing it would move two 2018 events, a dinner for sponsors and its 60th anniversary gala, from the president’s Palm Beach estate. “It has become increasingly clear that the challenge to those values is outweighing other business considerations.”
