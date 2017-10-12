Getty Image

Immediately following reports of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual harassment and sexual assault, Anthony Bourdain rallied for people to support Weinstein’s accusers. That very large group includes Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, and Bourdain hopes that people won’t remain silent on the issue. And since Weinstein has donated to many Democrat candidates (including Hillary Clinton) over the years, the former Democratic nominee’s slow response drew a lot of criticism both for its tardiness and brevity.

On Tuesday, Clinton told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that she was “just sick. I was shocked. I was appalled.” Clinton also said that she “certainly” wasn’t aware of the sexual harassment and only “knew him primarily through politics.”

This response was not adequate enough for Bourdain, who expressed his disappointment in a series of tweets. He called her response “shameful in its deflection and its disingenuousness” and said that he hoped for more from her, given that he believes her to be “one of the most intelligent, well prepared, well briefed politicians ever.”

And I have to say, Hillary's interview with Fareed Zakaria was shameful in its deflection and its disingenuousness. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017