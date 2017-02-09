The Stories Of Stranded Refugees Are Heartbreaking

The 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Has Unanimously Ruled Against Reinstating Trump’s Muslim Ban

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.09.17

Getty Image

After nearly two weeks of chaos and confusion, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against reinstating Donald Trump’s immigration ban that barred refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. This chapter of the saga revolves around the Justice Department’s request that the appeals court reinstate Trump’s executive order for reasons of national security. Although at least fifteen other states and Washington D.C. currently have outstanding legal proceedings regarding the executive order, this case — State of Washington v. Trump — shall be the broadest ruling thus far on the books.

We will now all wait for President Trump to respond on Twitter, which you know he will.

(Via NBC and New York Times)

