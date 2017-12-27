Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

44th President of the United States Barack Obama, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and artist/activist Chance the Rapper have aligned forces for a powerful new public service announcement for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

Arriving in 30, 60 and 90 second formats, “We Are The Ones” is a PSA that syncs up with the goals of the Obama initiative aimed at supporting, inspiring and empowering young men of color. All three spots place an emphasis on the need to support and strengthen this perpetually marginalized demographic and knock down the obstacles that create an unequal playing field.

“I want you to know, you matter,” declares Obama in a speech highlighted in the PSA. “There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

President Obama has reached out and worked with the hip-hop community since the launch of this initiative that dates back to when he was working in the White House. Celebrity involvement has been an element woven into the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’s public presentation. The intiative doesn’t lead with celebrities necessarily, but there is definite visibility of celebrites of color in MBKA spots. In fact, Steph Curry has previously appeared in an MBKA PSA, as has his teammate Kevin Durant. Just like the “We Are The Ones” PSA located above, the Curry and Durant focused spots are also worth your time.