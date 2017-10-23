Getty Image

Bill O’Reilly has been everywhere while defending himself against the latest New York Times exposé about his settlements with sexual harassment accusers. The newest installment detailed how O’Reilly reportedly paid $32 million to accuser Lis Wiehl (a former Fox News legal analyst and the sixth accuser to settle with O’Reilly). Gretchen Carlson pointed out that no one would settle for that amount over false allegations, and Megyn Kelly lashed out against O’Reilly during her Monday hour of Today. Kelly rebuked O’Reilly’s claim that he’d never had a human resources complaint filed against him over three decades: “I know, because I complained.” And of course, he’s firing back.

O’Reilly, who rose bright and early to confront NY Times reporters for publishing “bullsh*t,” keeps vowing that he’ll provide proof of his innocence on his website. While everyone waits for that to not happen, he appeared on Glenn Beck’s radio show to deny Kelly’s claim against him:

“She did not file a complaint. Not that I know of. I never had any problem with Megyn Kelly. I don’t know why Megyn Kelly is doing what she’s doing. I don’t know why. It is incomprehensible.”

When asked by Beck about the $32 million settlement, O’Reilly stated that he was legally prohibited from answering questions on the matter. He went on to express how upset he was at — in his words — being lumped in with Harvey Weinstein by the NY Times:

“I know it’s frustrating. It’s very frustrating for me. Imagine me sitting here, being accused of everything under the sun … [The New York Times‘] endgame is, ‘Let’s link O’Reilly with Harvey Weinstein. Let’s make him that.'”

In related news, O’Reilly also suggested to the NY Times that the mysterious death of Eric Bolling’s son (Eric Chase Bolling) had something to do with media reports on Bolling’s dismissal from Fox News after sexual harassment allegations. The coroner who conducted the 19-year-old Bolling’s autopsy has gone on the record to say that there was “no sign of self harm at this point.” Further, Bolling just dropped a statement via the New York Times:

“I believe it is beyond inappropriate for anyone to bring in the tragic death of my son … just as Bill O’Reilly had wanted to shield his children from the allegations against him, I hope he will honor my request and avoid any future mentions of my son. My parting from Fox News was in no way connected to the tragic news of my son’s passing.”

Eric Bolling’s request regarding his former colleague couldn’t be clearer.

(Via GlennBeck.com, New York Times & Deadline)