The White House Web Site Has Serious Issues

Donald Trump Defends Vladimir Putin After Bill O’Reilly Calls The Russian President ‘A Killer’

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.04.17

Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump are reunited, and it feels …. sorta good. O’Reilly — who frequently grilled his pal before victory — drew the longest straw at Fox for the pre-Super Bowl interview, which will air at 4:00pm EST for any hot-blooded Americans who want to watch political fireworks before the big game. The above preview clip may reveal some pent-up frustration from the Fox News host, who hasn’t yet been able go face-to-face with Trump on one of his biggest controversies. That would be Trump’s deep and abiding (mutual) respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

O’Reilly broaches the subject, and Trump replies, “I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people.” He then adds his usual addendum, which is that he may not get along with Putin, but perhaps the U.S. and Russia might defeat ISIS together. To which O’Reilly counters (while referring to the Russian president’s habit of doing away with critical journalists), “Putin’s a killer.” And Trump casually responds, “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

TAGSbill o'reillydonald trumpRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 5 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP